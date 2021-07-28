Coronavirus cases: Gujarat govt eases lockdown restrictions; Allows 400 people in open ceremonies

More than 44.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses given so far: Health ministry

Ahmedabad, July 28: With the number of coronavirus cases continue to decline in the state, Gujarat on Wednesday said that 400 persons will be allowed in public ceremonies in open spaces from July 31.

Moreover, functions with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity will be allowed in closed spaces.

Meanwhile, installation of a maximum of 4 feet Ganesha statue in public will be permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 28 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 8,24,802, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state.

As many as 39 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,14,452, the department said in a release.

No new COVID-19 death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the number of fatalities unchanged at 10,076, it said.

Gujarat has not reported any new coronavirus-related death since July 19, an official said. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat was suspended for the day as the government has decided to keep Wednesdays for the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women, children and infants, observed as 'Mamata Diwas.'

