  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus can infect cats, not dogs: Study

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: After a Tiger at Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus, studies show that house cats but apparently not dogs can be infected, prompting the WHO to probe transmission of the virus between humans and pets.

    "Surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 in cats should be considered as an adjunct to elimination of COVID-19 in humans," reveals a study, published on the website of the journal Science.

    Coronavirus can infect cats, not dogs: Study
    Covid-19 can infect cat but not dogs

    Dogs, chickens, pigs and ducks are not likely to catch the virus, however, the researchers found.

    Coronavirus: Why COVID-19 cases are high in Mumbai compared to other cities in India

    The study was aimed at identifying which animals are vulnerable to the virus so they can be used to test experimental vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 83,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China in December.

    SARS-CoV-2 is believed to have spread from bats to humans. Except for a few reported infections in cats and dogs, there has not been strong evidence that pets can be carriers.

    Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the popular Bronx Zoo here has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, probably infected by an asymptomatic employee, in what is believed to be the first known case of an animal infected with COVID-19 in the US, raising new questions about human-to-animal transmission of the deadly virus.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The tigress, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions had developed a dry cough late last month with decrease in appetite, said the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the zoo.

    Nadia, along with other big cats, is thought to have been infected by the zookeeper who has not been identified, it said in a statement on Sunday, adding that all the animals are expected to recover.

    Fake News Buster

    The coronavirus, first detected in humans in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, is believed to have spread from animals to humans, and a handful of animals, including two dogs, have tested positive in Hong Kong.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus infection cats dogs study

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X