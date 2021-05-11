YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Biocon chief expresses concern over shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: Biocon Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed concern over shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and sought better transparency from the government regarding their availability so that citizens could patiently wait for their turn.

    vaccine

    India has announced expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large population aged over 18 to get inoculated from May 1.

    "Very concerned about why vaccines are in such short supply. Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? @MoHFW_INDIA We need better transparency to avoid the suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn," Mazumdar-Shaw said in a tweet on Tuesday while tagging the Health Ministry.

    37-year-old Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-1937-year-old Ravi Dubey tests positive for COVID-19

    Earlier this month, while responding to media reports alleging that centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines, the Health Ministry had noted that 100 per cent advance of Rs 1,732.50 crore has been released to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July.

    The ministry had also stated that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3. SII had endorsed the government statement and said it had received the orders.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 329,942 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 deaths in last 24 hoursCoronavirus cases: India records 329,942 new COVID-19 cases, 3,876 deaths in last 24 hours

    The Health Ministry had further noted that 100 per cent advance of Rs 787.50 crore was released on April 28 to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July.

    Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella confirmed in a tweet that the vaccine major has commenced direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra, with effect from May 1.

    The Hyderabad-based firm has started supplying its COVID-19 treatment vaccine to the states based on the allocations received by the central government, she had noted.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X