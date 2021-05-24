Coronavirus: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar extends state-wide lockdown till June 1

Patna, May 24: In a recent development, the Nitish Kumar government on Monday extended till June 01 the COVID-induced lockdown that has been in force for nearly a month and was to be effective till Tuesday.

According to an announcement to this effect was made by the Chief Minister on his official Twitter handle. "The lockdown has had a good impact and there has been a decline in the corona contagion. Hence, a decision has been taken to continue with the lockdown till June 01", Nitish Kumar tweeted after chairing a high-level meeting convened to review the pandemic situation in the state, which was attended by members of his cabinet and top officials.

Earlier, the lockdown was clamped with effect from May 5, till May 10, after the state was rattled by an unprecedented spurt in COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

It was subsequently extended till May 25. The restrictions include suspension of almost all business activities. Shops dealing in essential items have been allowed to do business for four hours FROM 6 am to 10 am in the morning.

Strict measures are being taken, including police crackdown, to prevent people from flouting the rules and those found to be flagrantly violating these are being booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemics Act.

Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 15:34 [IST]