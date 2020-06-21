Coronavirus: Amit Shah holds meet with Arvind Kejriwal; Third in a week

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 21: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital, the third such meeting in a week.

Last Sunday, Shah had held a meeting with the Chief Minister and health minister Satyendar Jain and issued a number of directions to contain and manage the spiraling cases of coronavirus in the national capital.

The series of meetings started after the Supreme Courtpulled up Delhi and several other states earlier this month over their handling of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 patients are treated worse than animals. In one case, a body was found in the garbage. Patients are dying and nobody is there to even attend to them," the Supreme Court had said after media reports regarding Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital.

The situation in Delhi was "horrendous, horrific and pathetic", the court remarked.

On Monday, Shah had held a meeting with political parties in the National Capital Region. He also visited the LNJP hospital, where among other things, he ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in the wards.