  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: 19 Chinese crew allowed to enter Kolkata after being quarantine

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 12: Nineteen Chinese crew of a vessel coming from Shanghai via Singapore quarantined at Sagar Island near Kolkata, West Bengal, they were allowed to enter Kolkata on Wednesday.

    In the wake of the noble coronavirus thermal scanning of the crew will again be done on Thursday.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    The Kolkata Port Trust last month began mandatory screening of the crew of shipping liners coming and leaving the two ports under it in view of the novel coronavirus scare.

    Earlier, a social media post by a Bengal man last week from the Japanese cruise Diamond Princess, urging PM Modi and WB CM Mamata Banerjee to request Japanese government to take measure to keep conornavirus infected people separarte went viral.

    2 Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast test positive for coronavirus

    Presently, two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

    The noble coronavirus has claimed 1,016 lives so far with 108 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection have soared to 42,638.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X