COVID-19 vaccine: CoWIN to open registration for all above 18 from April 28

How can govt allow such brazen profiteering?: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre's new vaccine policy

Over 50 per cent population of Aabanali village in Karnataka's Belgavi tests positive for COVID-19

Emerging variants: How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?

Corona Vaccine Update: Price, registration, side-effects; All your FAQs answered

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 22: As India grapples with massive coronavirus infections, people arriving at vaccination centers have been turned away in some parts of the country as there is shortage of jabs.

Pharmacies across the country are reporting shortages and this has led to a boom in blackmarket sales of these drugs.

While India has been administering two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - from January 16 when the vaccination drive started in the country, Russia's Sputnik V has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator and the same is likely to be available soon.

Who are included in Phase 3 of India's vaccination?

The government has allowed vaccination for those above 18 years of age from May 1 at various vaccination centres across the country.

What changes from May 1?

From May 1 onwards, state governments and private hospitals will be able to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers at the price that the latter choose to set.

Is COVID-19 vaccine free for all?

The central government will continue its free vaccination drive for those above 45 years, healthcare workers and frontline workers. At private hospitals, people who were 45 and above could get either vaccine for Rs 250.

What is the cost of Covishield?

The Price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 400 a shot for States and Rs 600 a shot for private hospitals.

Which vaccine is better between Covisheild and Covaxin?

There is no head-to-head comparison done between the two vaccines being used in India so one cannot choose one over the other. Both would work fine in preventing the infection as well as prevent a person from going into severe state of the disease. As a long-term effect, it would be preventing death for elderly people or those who have comorbidities.

When can I register for COVID vaccine?

The registrations will start on the Central government's CoWIN platform on April 28.

How can I self-register?

Beneficiaries will be able to register and book appointments for vaccination, anytime and anywhere. Register on the Co-WIN Portal and schedule your vaccination appointment. https://www.cowin.gov.in/home

Where can I get the vaccine from?

Vaccines are available from Government and Private Health Facilities as notified, known as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs)

What about my second dose? Do I have to register again?

No. Oncevaccinated, the beneficiary will be automatically scheduled for another appointment for the second dose at the same centre on the 29th day after the first dose.

Can a person get the COVID-19 vaccine without registration with Health Department?

No, the registration of beneficiary is mandatory for vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine. Once registered, notification and information about the vaccine session date and time will be shared with the beneficiary. There will be a provision for walk-in to vaccination centres but they too would need to register on site before vaccination.

What documents are required for registration of eligible beneficiary?

Any of the below mentioned ID with Photo may be produced at the time of registration:

• Aadhaar Card

• Driving License

• Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

• Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

• PAN Card

• Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

• Passport

• Pension Document

• Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

• Voter ID

• People with comorbidities will have to carry the certificate of comorbidities, in the format shared here by a registered medical practitioner.

Will a Photo ID be required at the time of registration?

The Photo ID produced at the time of registration must be produced and verified at the time of vaccination.

How will the beneficiary receive information about due date of vaccination?

Following online registration, beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number about the due date, place and time of vaccination.

Will vaccinated beneficiaries receive information on the status of their vaccination after completion?

Yes. On getting due dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number. After all doses of vaccine are administered, a QR code based certificate will also be sent to the registered mobile number of the beneficiary.

What is the dose schedule of both the vaccines?

The time interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine has been extended from four-six weeks to four-eight weeks. The second dose of Covaxin can be taken four to six weeks after the first.

Do I have a choice of vaccine I will receive?

The vaccine will be supplied to various parts of India as per availability and distribution plan, beneficiaries load and so at present the option of choice of vaccine is not available.

Will the vaccines be available at pharmacy/medical stores?

Not yet. The vaccines are currently under emergency use authorisation, and therefore, will not be allowed to be sold in the private market,

Do I need to get an appointment only for private facilities?

Registration and an appointment needs to be taken for both the private as well as government hospitals.

What happens to the ongoing vaccination drive?

Vaccination will continue as before in the government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population - healthcare and frontline workers and all people above 45 years of age.

Is Remdesivir effective in the treatment of COVID-19?

No, it's important to understand that Remdesivir is not a magic bullet and it's not a drug that is reducing mortality.

Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

Will the vaccine be safe as it is being tested and introduced in a short span of time?

Vaccines will be introduced in the country only after the regulatory bodies clear it based on its safety and efficacy.

What are the symptoms after vaccination?

Fever, chills, body pain, tiredness, redness and pain at the injection point. If these come, please take simple paracetamol. It will be ok in 2-3 days.

Can a pregnant woman or feeding mother take the vaccine shot?

As per the latest regulation, it is not advised to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or feeding.

Can heart patients take the vaccine?

Yes.

Are there any side-effects of vaccine?

Overall, both the vaccines are safe and effective. Over 20 million doses have been administered worldwide and only a few cases of their rare side-effects have been reported.