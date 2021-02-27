YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 27: In a new development, Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per person per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

    Corona vaccine price fixed at Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

    The government has decided that the people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals.

    The cost break-up is Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.

    The decision was taken by National Health Mission and is being forwarded to all the states and union territories, sources informed.

    Earlier, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the health ministry would decide the amount within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 17:32 [IST]
