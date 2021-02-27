Corona vaccine price fixed at Rs 250 per dose in private hospitals

8-phase polls in WB: 3 ex-CECs say EC's decision must have been based on law and order situation assessment

New Delhi, Feb 27: In a new development, Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per person per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The government has decided that the people will be vaccinated free of cost at the government hospitals.

The cost break-up is Rs 150 for a dose plus Rs 100 as a service charge which the private facilities can charge from the beneficiaries.

The decision was taken by National Health Mission and is being forwarded to all the states and union territories, sources informed.

Earlier, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the health ministry would decide the amount within 3-4 days as they are in discussion with manufacturers and hospitals.