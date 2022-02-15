Corbevax Vaccine: Age Limit, Efficacy Rate, Availability, Price - All You Need To Know

Covid Third Dose: Decision on vaccination of all adults to be based on scientific need, says Govt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 15: Corbevax Vaccine is a "recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine, developed from a component of the spike protein on the virus's surface, which helps the body build the immune response against the virus

The vaccine has the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein as an antigen, and also an optimum adjuvant consisting of Dynavax (DVAX) CpG 1018 and alum.

Corbevax Vaccine is accorded Emergency Use Authorization as a COVID-19 vaccine and is available for consumption only in India via authorized channels.

WHO SHOULD GET THE CORBEVAX VACCINE?

CORBEVAX has been approved for restricted use in emergency situation in individuals 18 years of age and older. Recenty, the subject expert committee of the Drug Controller General of India on Monday recommended approving emergency use authorisation to Biological E's covid vaccine Corbevax to be administered to age groups 12-18.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF THE CORBEVAX VACCINE?

In ongoing clinical trials, the CORBEVAX has been shown to prevent COVID-19 disease following 2 doses given at 4 weeks' interval. The duration of protection against COVID-19 disease is currently unknown. You may get protective immune response 4 weeks after the second dose of CORBEVAX .

It is important to appreciate that receiving the vaccine does not mean that other precautions related to COVID-19 need not be followed. All Covid-19 precautions such as maintaining physical distance from others, wearing mask in public and cleaning your hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water need to followed even after receiving the vaccine dose.

Efficacy Rate:

"Based on the no-objection certificate, Biological E has initiated the clinical study in October 2021 and has evaluated the available safety and immunogenicity results of the ongoing phase 2/3 study which indicated that the vaccine is safe and immunogenic.

"The proposed application is for obtaining permission for restricted use in an emergency situation in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years based on interim results (of the ongoing phase 2/3 clinical study) considering the current pandemic and widespread of Covid-19 vaccine in India," Kosaraju had said in the application.

According to the Health Ministry, the company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Further, it has conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, it said.

Price

The Centre has placed a purchase order with Biological E for five crore doses of Covid vaccine Corbevax each costing Rs 145 excluding taxes, official sources said on Saturday.

"The cost implication of five crore dosed of Corbevax at the rate of Rs 145 per dose plus GST as applicable come to Rs 725 plus GST as applicable.

Availability

The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking, has issued the supply order of Corbevax to Biological E in January-end on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

According to the order, the Hyderabad-based company is expected to provide the supplies in February.

Corbevax is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored between 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius. It is presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

The company has conducted phase 1/2, 2/3 clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. It has also conducted a phase 3 active comparator clinical trial to evaluate superiority against Covishield vaccine, the health ministry had stated.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 14:05 [IST]