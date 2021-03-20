Cops find another body where Mansukh Hiren was found dead

New Year Eve: Read this before you think of partying in Mumbai this year

New Delhi, Mar 20:

New Delhi, Mar 20: The body of a 48 year old man has been found at Reti Bunder, Mumbra on Saturday morning. The body was found at the same spot where the Mansukh Hiren was found dead.

A rescue team pulled the body out at 11 am and sent it for post-mortem said Santosh Kadam, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell. A case of accidental death has been registered.

Earlier the NIA took over the case relating to Hren's death. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a formal order to the NIA regarding the same. This case was being probed by the Maharashtra ATS earlier. The NIA has been probing the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and had arrested suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze.

Ambani security scare: NIA to now probe death of Mansukh Hiren

Hiran's wife, Vimla had accused Waze of killing her husband. The order by the MHA was passed as officials believe that the security scare case and Hiran's death could be inter-linked.

The NIA arrested Waze for his alleged role in planting explosives in a vehicle which was found outside the house of Mukesh Ambani. Waze is also under investigation for his alleged role in the suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze had denied that he was using the Scorpio which was in possession of Mansukh Hiran, a senior Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) official said on Thursday.

The ATS, which was probing Hiran's mysterious death, recorded Waze's statement earlier this week, he said.

Hiran's wife had claimed that her husband had given the SUV to Waze in November, which the Mumbai crime branch officer returned in the first week of February.

On February 25, the SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai with explosives and a threat letter inside. Hiran had claimed that it had been stolen a week earlier, but the case got murky when he was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Waze, accused by Hiran's wife of involvement in her husband's suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the investigators have yet to trace the Innova car in which the man who parked the Scorpio near Ambani's house is seen leaving the spot in CCTV footage, another official said.

Waze was on Friday transferred from the crime intelligence unit to the special branch. Teams of the ATS and NIA, which has taken over the probe have almost identified Hiran's last location from where he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The agencies found a face mask and several handkerchiefs on Hiren's face when his body was pulled out of creek in Thane.