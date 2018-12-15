Cops ask people to take pledge against cow slaughter in Meerut

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Meerut, Dec 15: In the wake of violence in Bulandshahr over alleged slaughtering of cow, cops in Meerut are administering pledge to villagers in various parts of Meerut district where cow slaughtering is rampant.

According to Meerut SP Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHOs) of police stations are holding meetings in villages that are infamous for cow slaughtering like Kithore, Malyana, and making villagers pledge against cow slaughter. As per the SP, this move has generated a good response from the people.

In a video, the SHO from a nearby village in the district can be seen administering pledge and the villagers can be seen repeating it.

#WATCH: Pledge administered to locals by police in a village in Meerut, "we take a pledge that cow slaughtering won't be allowed in our village & nearby areas. We"ll also be socially boycotting those involved in such acts & will hand them over to the police. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat" pic.twitter.com/KBW3XtAozx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2018

On December 3, inspector Subodh Singh Kumar and a local, identified as Sumit, were killed in the violence, which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police post.

The locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of the cows, which were slaughtered illegally.







