Cop shoots self with service revolver in Delhi

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police shot himself with his service revolver in the national capital today (April 19). The exact reason as to why he resorted to taking this extreme step in not known yet. A probe has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this week, the body of a constable was found in the police quarters at the Sadar police station, Ludhiana (Punjab). He seemed to have shot himself in the chest from his official AK-47 weapon.

On March 19, a 54-year-old assistant sub-inspector, posted in a police control room unit, shot himself in the head inside the van in Civil Lines, Delhi. It was later reported that he was suffering from depression.

In January, a former soldier, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Rasulpur village, Hoshiarpur, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his private licenced revolver. He was recruited by the Punjab Police.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day