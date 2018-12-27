Cop promises to marry woman colleague, refuses later and rapes her

  • search
    Muzaffarnagar, Dec 27: A police constable got into a relationship with his woman colleague and promised to marry her, but he later backtracked fromt he promise and when the women pressurised him, he raped her.

    Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said that a police constable has been booked on the charge of raping his woman colleague in Muzaffarnagar district's Budhana town.

    Representational Image

    SSP Sudhir Kumar said Kesho Sharma, the accused constable posted at Budhana Police Station, was booked on Wednesday and suspended, reported.

    According to the police complaint, Sharma established relation with the woman constable by promising to marry her.

    Later, he backtracked from the promise and threatened the woman when she pressured him to marry her, the police officer said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 13:22 [IST]
