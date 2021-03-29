Cop, municipal councillor killed in terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir
New Delhi, Mar 29: A councillor and a policeman were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place when terrorists attacked a building complex, where a meeting of councillors was underway. One person injured in the attack has been shifted to hospital.
"Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow," said a tweet by the Kashmir police.
"News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.
"Strongly condemn the dastardly attack in Sopore where a Municipal Committee Councillor and a Policeman have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen, Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in a tweet.