    Cop, municipal councillor killed in terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 29: A councillor and a policeman were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday afternoon.

    The incident took place when terrorists attacked a building complex, where a meeting of councillors was underway. One person injured in the attack has been shifted to hospital.

    Cop, municipal councillor killed in terror attack at Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir
    Representational Image

    "Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad & councillor Riyaz Ahmad got martyred & councillor Shams-ud-din Peer got injured. Injured shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off & further details shall follow," said a tweet by the Kashmir police.

    "News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

    "Strongly condemn the dastardly attack in Sopore where a Municipal Committee Councillor and a Policeman have lost their lives in the line of duty. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Allah Jannat Naseeb Karey. Ameen, Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu said in a tweet.

    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 15:47 [IST]
