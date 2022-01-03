YouTube
    Controversial comments on Gandhi: Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Raipur, Jan 3: A sessions court in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Monday rejected the bail plea of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj over derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

    The court of XII Additional District and Sessions Judge Raipur Vikram Pratap Chandra refused to grant bail to Kalicharan Maharaj's bail, said Public Prosecutor K K Shukla. The self-styled godman was arrested by a Raipur police team on Thursday from a rented room near Bageshwar Dham, some 25 kilometres from Khajuraho town in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

    He was booked by Tikrapara police station on December 26 under sections 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 294 (obscene acts) here for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Later, police added 124 A (sedition) and four other sections of the IPC in the case. PTI

    Monday, January 3, 2022, 21:45 [IST]
