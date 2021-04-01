Contest between double engine development and Mahajhooth: PM Modi in Assam

Explained: What is Article 244 (A), how will Assam benefit?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: The Congress and its allies will be shown a red card in the Assam Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He was addressing a rally in Kokrajhar in Assam.

The contest is between the BJP's double engine of development and the Congress led alliance called the Mahajooth. With the mantra of sabka saath sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, the NDA is here working for your development. The Assam people have given the blessings to the NDA. In the first phase the stamp of victory has been put on us, he also said.

"In the long years of its rule, the Congress threw Bodoland into bomb, gun and blockade culture. The NDA gifted Bodoland peace and respect," he said.

Targeting the Congress over its alliance with Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF, Modi said the main opposition party had surrendered before "tala-chabhi wale". Padlock and key are the election symbol of the AIUDF.

Several top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah have accused Ajmal and his party of encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh, a hugely contentious and divisive issue in the northeastern state.

"The Congress and its alliance will be punished for it. We will never allow them to loot the hard-earned peace," he asserted.

"Peace, progress and protection is our mantra for the Bodoland territorial region," he added.

The Congress never addressed the concerns of colleagues working in the tea industry. The NDA addressed their concerns, the PM also said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

Polling began at 7 am for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in West Bengal and 39 seats in Assam amid tight security, officials said.

Modi tweeted, "Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers.

"Second phase of the Assam polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase to strengthen the festival of democracy by exercising their franchise.