Constitution Day: CJI calls Constitution of India 'voice of marginalised

Constitution is the scripture of modern India, says President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind, in his inaugural address, stressed on the need to let people know what Constitution provided them. The President said it is the Constitution that empowered people and in turn people empowered the Constitution.

He said it is a befitting tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar to celebrate Constitution Day. The government had done the right thing to covert National Law Day to Constitution Day in 2015, Kovind said.

He said the Constitution is the scripture of modern India, which ensured justice--political, economic and social--for all.

Ravi Shankar Prasad reminds power of democracy

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the people must "trust India's democracy."

"We need to trust India's democracy because they have this confidence we can unseat any political leader or political party howsoever popular, howsoever powerful in Delhi or in states," Union Minister said added, "Ordinary Indian's sixth sense & DNA of his inherent trust in Indian democratic process, regardless of his religion, caste, community, economic status or literacy is the most defining moment of India's constitutional governance."

Narendra Modi greet people on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on the Constitution day, saying values enshrined in it must be followed in personal and public life.Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.

"We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it," he wrote on Twitter.

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.