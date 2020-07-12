  • search
    Constable who was in car transporting gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain tests positive for COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    Kanpur, July 12: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable, who was in the vehicle that was transporting dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey from Ujjain, has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

    "The report came in late on Saturday. The cop has now been admitted to an isolation ward," Ganesh Shankar Vidhyarthi Medical College principal Dr R B Kamal said. He said four other police personnel who were also in the vehicle have tested negative.

    Gangster Dubey was killed Friday morning by UP police near Kanpur during his transit from Ujjain allegedly after he tried to escape from the spot following an accident of the vehicle carrying him. The four-wheeler had toppled on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed.

    The COVID-positive constable was injured in the encounter in which Dubey was gunned down. Contact-tracing of the constable is underway, Kamal said.

