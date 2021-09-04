Conspiracy to murder Hindu leaders: NIA charges ISIS terrorist from Bengaluru

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 04: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one Islamic State terrorist in connection with the Al-Hind Bengaluru module case.

    The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Shihabudeen under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code. The case was first registered by the Suddaguntepalya Police Station, Bengaluru, Karnataka against Mehboob Pasha and 16 others.

    Pasha a resident of Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru, Karnataka in association with Khaja Moideen Jalal accused in several cases registered in Tamil Nadu related to terrorism, and murder of Hindu leaders, formed a terrorist gang by recruiting young Muslims in South India.

    They had selected Bengaluru as their base and conducted several criminal conspiracy meetings in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu since April, 2019. They had propagated the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation, ISIS and conspired to collect arms and explosives for murdering police officers and Hindu leaders. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

    Investigation has revealed that Shihabudeen Rajesh was part of the larger conspiracy and as per the directions of Khaja Moideen had collected and handed over arms and ammunitions in Mumbai to other accused persons. These arms were further used in the murder of SSI Wilson of Tamil Nadu Police.

    national investigation agency isis bengaluru

    Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 9:08 [IST]
    X