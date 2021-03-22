Conspiracy to divert Ambani security probe: Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Mar 22: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief on Monday defended Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh saying that allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh are false in nature.

Pawar said that there was no question of Deshmukh's resignation based on allegation since he had been undergoing treatment during the period he is alleged to have met inspector Sachin Waze.

A major political storm erupted in Maharashtra after Singh, who was recently shunted out as Mumbai police commissioner, wrote a letter to CM Thackeray last week claiming Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze, currently in the NIA custody, and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly, including Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Deshmukh had denied these allegations.