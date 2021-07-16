YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Considering return to India to prove innocence: Mehul Choksi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 16: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who was granted bail in Dominica said that he has been considering his return to prove his innocence in India. He also said that his medical condition is bad and has worsened since the time he was allegedly kidnapped.

    Considering return to India to prove innocence: Mehul Choksi

    He told news agency ANI that he is apprehensive about his safety in India. I do not known if I will be back in my normal physical or mental state, Choksi also said.

    Choksi said that he had told the agencies to visit Antigua to interrogate him due to health issues. He further told ANI that he is also available for cooperation with the agency, but this inhuman kidnapping was never expected by me, he also said.

    I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology & physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business&seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian Agencies, Choksi also told ANI.

    More MEHUL CHOKSI News  

    Read more about:

    mehul choksi

    Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 9:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X