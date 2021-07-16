Considering return to India to prove innocence: Mehul Choksi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi who was granted bail in Dominica said that he has been considering his return to prove his innocence in India. He also said that his medical condition is bad and has worsened since the time he was allegedly kidnapped.

He told news agency ANI that he is apprehensive about his safety in India. I do not known if I will be back in my normal physical or mental state, Choksi also said.

Choksi said that he had told the agencies to visit Antigua to interrogate him due to health issues. He further told ANI that he is also available for cooperation with the agency, but this inhuman kidnapping was never expected by me, he also said.

I'm back home but this torture has left permanent scars on my psychology & physically rather than permanent scars on my soul. I couldn't imagine after closing all my business&seizing all my properties, kidnapping attempt would be made on me by Indian Agencies, Choksi also told ANI.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 9:15 [IST]