YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress Working Committee meets today after party's poll debacle in 5 states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 13: Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today to discuss the party's poll debacle in five states.

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body.

    Congress Working Committee meets today after partys poll debacle in 5 states

    Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and could not win any of the other four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

    The meeting comes in the wake of G-23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance organizational overhaul and internal polls.

    There is simmering tension within the Congress after the poll debacle, and the G-23 leaders are miffed with the style of functioning of the party leadership.

    On Friday, G-23 leaders met at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 congress

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 8:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X