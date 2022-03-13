Congress Working Committee meets today after party's poll debacle in 5 states

In new Goa Assembly 39 of 40 are crorepatis, in 2017 it was 40 of 40

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet today to discuss the party's poll debacle in five states.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body.

Congress lost Punjab to the Aam Aadmi Party and could not win any of the other four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

The meeting comes in the wake of G-23 leaders putting pressure on the party to advance organizational overhaul and internal polls.

There is simmering tension within the Congress after the poll debacle, and the G-23 leaders are miffed with the style of functioning of the party leadership.

On Friday, G-23 leaders met at the residence of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy ahead of the crucial CWC meeting.

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 8:31 [IST]