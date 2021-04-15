YouTube
    Congress win in Assembly bypolls will be lesson for conspirators in Delhi: CM Ashok Gehlot

    Jaipur, Apr 15: The Congress victory in the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls will be a lesson for all "conspirators" sitting in Delhi, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as canvassing on three seats ended on Thursday.

    The bypolls to Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand (Rajsamand) Assembly seats are scheduled for Saturday. Targeting the BJP ahead of the April 17 contest, Gehlot said, "If we win the three bypolls, this will be a lesson for all conspirators sitting in Delhi, be it a union minister or their leaders."

    They will come to know that the public is supreme in a democracy and will not tolerate an attempt to topple an elected government, he said in a video message, in a apparent reference to a political turmoil in the state last year when the BJP was accused of attempts to dislodge the Congress government.

    He also called upon voters of the Assembly constituencies to support Congress candidates, saying his government has taken several decisions for the welfare of people and farmers. Accusing the Union government of ignoring farmers, he said the state government has announced to present a separate budget for them from next year.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 20:58 [IST]
