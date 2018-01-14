The Congress on Sunday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness for giving hugs to heads of state during diplomatic meets, kicking off a war of words with the BJP.

In the video, the Congress ridiculed Prime Minister Modi's ways of hugging with several world leaders by describing them with comic tags along with gifs.

Notable amongst these are PM Modi's "Titanic hug" with former French President Francois Hollande, the "Let me love you hug" which engulfed Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, and "That's enough hugs" with US President Donald Trump.

With Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visiting India, we look forward to more hugs from PM Modi! #Hugplomacy pic.twitter.com/M3BKK2Mhmf — Congress (@INCIndia) January 14, 2018

The video also documents Modi's hugs with Merkel, Abe, Trump, Hollande, Erdogan, Macron, Pena among others.

Earlier today, PM Modi set aside protocol to receive Israeli counterpart and "close friend" Benjamin Netanyahu on his maiden visit to India. No sooner had Netanyahu alighted from his flight, that Modi enveloped him in one of his trademark bear hugs.

Following this warm welcome, Netanyahu took to Twitter and said: "Thank you to my good friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who surprised me with a personal welcome at the airport upon my arrival in India. Together we will bring the relations between our countries to new heights!"

Interestingly, 'hugplomacy' was a term used by Rahul Gandhi after Hafiz Saeed was released from jail by Pak authorities. Before also Rahul had mocked Modi's hugs when Trump praised Pakistan.

Lambasting Congress for mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'hugplomacy' in a meme video on Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said sarcastically that the video showed the "new" thinking of the grand old party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

"The video is absolutely despicable. It is making fun of the Prime Minister of India that too with the other global leaders of the countries with whom we have good relations. This is a new thinking of the Congress Party under the supervision of Rahul Gandhi. It must be condemned in every possible manner," senior BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

Another BJP leader Sambit Patra said the tweet was absolutely appalling.

Patra further said the Congress has been consistent in abusing Prime Minister Modi.

"First they called him 'Neech' (a low life) and earlier they said "Tu Jake Chai Bech" (go and sell tea) and now we have this kind of tweet. Is this the understanding of the Congress Party as far as the foreign policy is concerned?" he questioned.

OneIndia News