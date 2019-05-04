Congress, Samajwadi Party Betrayed Mayawati: PM Modi

Lucknow, May 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the opposition parties and said that though the Samajwadi Party was evidently going soft on the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati was openly opposing the grand old party.

"Congress leaders happily share stage with the Samajwadi Party in the rallies, these people have betrayed Behenji (Mayawati) so cunningly that even she is not able to comprehend. Party which was staking claim to PM post before 1st round of voting now admits to being a vote cutter," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He also attacked the SP and BSP over alleged corruption while apparently referring to the NRHM "scam", illegal sand mining mafia and allegations that some interior fittings were missing when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav vacated his government bungalow on the Supreme Court's direction.

"During the BSP regime, neither ambulances were safe nor the Taj Mahal was safe. During SP's tenure, sand, and even household taps were not spared," he said.