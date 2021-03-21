YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress releases list of 39 more candidates for Bengal elections

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election.

    The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.

    Congress releases list of 39 more candidates for Bengal elections

    It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in Bhowanipore, Md Mukhtar in Kolkata Port and Asutosh Chatterjee in Rashbehari seat. Santosh Kumar Pathak will be contesting from Chowringhee, while Janab Ajmal Khan is the party's candidate from Jorasanko in Kolkata.

    BJP's attack on Badruddin Ajmal is attack on Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    In Krisnanagar Uttar, the Congress has declared Silvi Saha as its candidate, while Dharmendra Shaw will fight from Bhatpara.

    The party is contesting the West Bengal polls in alliance with the Left Front and the newly-formed Indian Secular Front. The Congress will be contesting 92 out of 294 seats.

    The eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls will start on March 27.

    More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Sunday, March 21, 2021, 9:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X