Party is deeply perturbed: Congress on Judges' Conference

The Congress Party in its statement on the public conference held by senior judges of the Supreme Court on January 12 said, "The observations made by the Honourable Judges and the issues raised by them in the letter to the Chief Justice of India have far reaching consequences for the values we hold sacred."

The Congress also appealed that the full court of the Supreme Court should take up the issues raised by the Judges and find solutions that are consistent with the traditions and the conventions of the judiciary, and will preserve its independence.

The issue of Justice Loya's death was also raised and the Congress said, "In the PIL concerning the death of Judge Loya, we believe that the matter must be entrusted to the senior most judges of the Supreme court who should ensure that under their supervision there is a thorough and impartial investigation of the case by an independent SIT."

In the matter of assignment of cases, the established conventions and traditions of the Courts must be followed and the selective assignment of cases must be stopped forthwith. Cases that have far reaching implications to society and governance must be heard, in accordance with well established conventions, by the Senior most Judges of the Supreme Court, the Congress said.