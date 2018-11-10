  • search

Congress MLA slams CM, Dy CM for skipping Tipu Jayanti event

    Bengaluru, Nov 10: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait slammed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Dy CM Dr Parameshwara for skipping Tipu Jayanti celebrations.

    Congress MLA Tanveer Sait. PTI file photo
    Tanveer Sait said they have insulted the religion by giving the event a miss.

    HD Kumaraswamy stayed away citing health reasons. In a statement, the CM's office said that Kumaraswamy would not take part in any official function for the next three days in view of doctor's advise. "On the advice of doctors, the chief minister will take three days rest till November 11. He will spend time with family on these days and there will be no official engagements on these days," the communique said.

    Minister for Minority Welfare, Haj and Wakf B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan said the chief minister had told officials before hand that he would be away for medical check-up and hence, his name should not be mentioned in the invitation.

    G Parameshwara flew to Singapore to visit former Minister C.Channigappa who is hospitalised there. In the end, Food and Civil Supplies Minister B. Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan led the event as government representative. In Madikeri, Kodagu district in-charge minister S.R.Mahesh (JD-S) also stayed away from the official event. The district is the hotbed of BJP protests.

    The birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of the princely state of Mysore, have been held on November 10 by the state government since 2016.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
