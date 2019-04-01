  • search
    Congress manifesto tomorrow: Martyr status for personnel killed in action

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Congress is expected to release its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections tomorrow.

    One of the key points that the manifesto would have is a tougher law on anti-defection. Further the Congress would also promise a martyr status for central paramilitary personnel killed in action.

    Congress manifesto tomorrow: Martyr status for personnel killed in action
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi , former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior leader A.K. Antony and other CWC members during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.PTI Photo

    The proposal to have a tougher law on anti-defection comes in the wake of the party losing 9 of its legislators to the TRS in Telangana. The party has also faced a similar problem in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa and Gujarat.

    BJP treads carefully before announcing final list of candidates from UP

    The anti-defection law was added to the Constitution as the 10th schedule through the 52nd amendment in 1985. The law states that lawmakers can be disqualified if they voluntarily give up their membership, abstain or vote contrary to a party's directive in the assembly or Parliament. It also goes on to state that only two-third members of a party can form a new political group or merge with another party.

    In addition to this the Congress is also likely to include Rahul Gandhi's promise of a minimum income guarantee for India's poorest families. Further, steps for job creation and a universal health scheme are also likely to be part of the manifesto.

    Read more about:

    congress manifesto lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
