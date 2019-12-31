  • search
Flashback 2019
    Congress Maharashtra ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 31: Newly elected Congress Ministers in Maharashtra on Tuesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

    The ministers were accompanied by Congress General Secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge and also senior Congress leader KC Venugopal along with AICC secretaries incharge of the State.

    The new ministers will also be meeting Congress President Sonia Gandhi soon.

    Maharashtra cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar back as Dy CM, Aaditya gets cabinet rank

    The Congress has got 12 berths in the ministry and the party is eyeing key portfolios. Apart from the Speaker's post, the party has to appoint a new state president as Balasaheb Thorat has been inducted in the ministry.

    The Congress's former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan who was the frontrunner for the Speaker's post is being considered for the state president. He has been elected MLA from Karad, South.

    Another former CM and state president Ashok Chavan is also now part of the ministry. The party has become the number four party in the state, with the BJP at number one and the Shiv Sena and NCP ahead of the Congress.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11:18 [IST]
