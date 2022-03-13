CPP meet: Will raise issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP and on 'return' of medical students', says Kharge

Congress leaders chalk out strategy for 2nd part of Budget Session

New Delhi, Mar 13: The Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament which will begin from Monday.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group was held at the residence of party President Sonia Gandhi. The party decided to work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance.

"We discussed issues to be raised during the session starting Monday. We will work in coordination with other like-minded parties to raise issues of public importance during the session," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

However, Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh did not attend the meeting. Senior Congress leader AK Antony and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also not present at the meeting.

"Among various issues to be raised during the session include evacuation and safety of Indian students in Ukraine, inflation, unemployment, labour matters, MSP for farmers as promised by the government. We discussed all these issues at the meeting," he also said. Among others who also attended the meeting include Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary strategy group is held before every session of Parliament. The second part of the Budget session starts on Monday and will continue till April 8. PTI

Sunday, March 13, 2022, 18:22 [IST]