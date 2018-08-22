Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at 63

New Delhi, Aug 22: Congress leader Gurudas Kamat (63) passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last in Primus Hospital,Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Kamat was a Member of the Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra in 2009 and Mumbai North East constituency of Maharashtra in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

He served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs with an additional charge of Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Government of India during 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as minister.

An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from R.A. Podar College, Mumbai and has a law degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Communications, AICC, expressed condolence on passing away of Kamat. Surjewala tweeted," Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul."

Former Cong MP Gurudas Kamat is no more.. another link with the Mumbai of the 80s/90s is gone.. RIP.. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 22, 2018

Sad to know about the demise of one of the most active leaders of Cong. Shri Gurudas Kamat ji. He did some great work during his tenure as an M.P. in our North West constituency but was unfortunately ignored. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 22, 2018

We are extremely shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of our Senior Leader and Former Union Minister Shri Gurudas Kamat. Our thoughts and prayers with his family. pic.twitter.com/Z2EqeAkGCB — MumbaiCongress (@INCMumbai) August 22, 2018

With Rahul Gandhi Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Gurudas Kamath and Sanjay Nirupam during a party meeting at Malad in Mumbai. PTI file photo With Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot and senior leader Gurudas Kamat during a party meeting in Jaipur. PTI file Photo With Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Ghelot Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot (R) and state In-charge Gurudas Kamat (L) during election campaign rally in Sikar, Rajasthan. PTI file Photo With then Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Gurudas Kamat. Then Kamat was AICC General Secretary and State-in-charge. PTI file Photo