Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at 63

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Congress leader Gurudas Kamat (63) passed away on Wednesday. He breathed his last in Primus Hospital,Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

    Congress leader Gurudas Kamat. PTI file photo
    Kamat was a Member of the Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency of Maharashtra in 2009 and Mumbai North East constituency of Maharashtra in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

    He served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs with an additional charge of Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Government of India during 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as minister.

    An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from R.A. Podar College, Mumbai and has a law degree from the Government Law College, Mumbai.

    Randeep Singh Surjewala, Communications, AICC, expressed condolence on passing away of Kamat. Surjewala tweeted," Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul." 

    With Rahul Gandhi

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Gurudas Kamath and Sanjay Nirupam during a party meeting at Malad in Mumbai. PTI file photo

    With Sachin Pilot

    Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot and senior leader Gurudas Kamat during a party meeting in Jaipur. PTI file Photo

    With Sonia Gandhi and Ashok Ghelot

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot (R) and state In-charge Gurudas Kamat (L) during election campaign rally in Sikar, Rajasthan. PTI file Photo

    With then Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

    Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Gurudas Kamat. Then Kamat was AICC General Secretary and State-in-charge. PTI file Photo

