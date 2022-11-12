For Quick Alerts
Congress launches election manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls
India
Ahmedabad, Nov 12: Congress on Saturday launched its election manifesto for Gujarat assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held in two phases-December 1 and 5.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders launched the manifesto in Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad | Congress launches party's election manifesto for #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/AaXomu7Ruw— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022
In the first phase of voting on December 1, 89 out of the 182 seats would go in polls, while the remaining 93 would go on December 5.
Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:33 [IST]