    Congress launches election manifesto for Gujarat assembly polls

    Ahmedabad, Nov 12: Congress on Saturday launched its election manifesto for Gujarat assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held in two phases-December 1 and 5.

    Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other party leaders launched the manifesto in Ahmedabad.

    In the first phase of voting on December 1, 89 out of the 182 seats would go in polls, while the remaining 93 would go on December 5.

    Saturday, November 12, 2022, 12:33 [IST]
    X