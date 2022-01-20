Congress’ Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun campaign face likely to join BJP

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 20: The face of the Congress' Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun campaign, Priyanka Maurya is likely to join the BJP, News Agency ANI reported. She had alleged irregularities in the ticket distribution process in Uttar Pradesh after she was denied one by the Congress party.

    She was present at the BJP office in Lucknow on Wednesday and during the visit she was asked if she would join the party. "Probably, yes. I have worked a lot in the field but ticket distribution was pre-planned. I was not given a ticket, but I was a deserving candidate," she said according to ANI.

    "'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' is a slogan but Congress didn't give me a chance to fight," she also added.

    Maurya is currently the Vice President of the women's wing of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

    On January 15, the Congress released its first list of 150 candidates including 50 women.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:45 [IST]
    X