Congress gets into revamp mode and its first plan is in UP

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 29: Rahul Gandhi continues to stick to his stand of stepping down as Congress chief. However there was some hope for the party as he began interacting with Congress leaders in the states that are going for elections later this year.

Senior Congress leader, Veerappa Moily, however said that the chance of Rahul Gandhi staying back as the Congress chief is remote.

Congress leaders however continue to discuss various plans to revive the party in the wake of the drubbing it got in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The first road map that the party has set is for Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that the party suffered a drubbing in UP and was unable to even retain Amethi contested by Rahul Gandhi. The party managed to win just one seat in UP, which accounts for 80 constituencies. In the wake of these developments, the party even dissolved all its district level committees.

Now the future for the party in UP is being prepared by Priyanka Gandhi, the party's general secretary for easter UP. As part of the plan, the Congress proposes to look for fresh blood and committed workers. There is also a proposal to look for members for the district committees who are in the age group of 40 and below.

A report in the Economic Times said that the party has a four point agenda, which also mentions that leaders from the SCC, OBC communities should be part of the leadership teams in the districts. The report further states that Gandhi would be touring all districts in eastern UP from July onwards.