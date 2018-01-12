New Delhi, Jan 12: When we had just thought that political satire is dead and decided to write a silent obituary to the art form to stay away from any backlash from powerful and mighty people, the opposition Congress came up with a musical video to criticise Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the minute-long video, titled "Recipe for a BJP star campaigner", the Congress poked fun at the priest-turned-politician who is frequently visiting poll-bound Karnataka to target the incumbent Congress government in the state.

"Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it," Congress' official handle, @INCIndia, tweeted on Thursday.

The video shows what it needs to be a star campaigner for the BJP like Yogi, who has several criminal cases, including promoting enmity between different groups, rioting, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, to name a few, against him.

Then the Congress made fun of the CM's love for everything "saffron", the colour associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hindu religion in general.

The video shows the 45-year-old BJP leader crying in front of his colleagues inside the Lok Sabha, when he was a parliamentarian.

The grand old party also targets Yogi's alleged "misogyny" and "attention to development zero" in the video. Made in the format of a cookery show, the Congress literally cooks up a recipe, which it called "#RecipeForDisaster", with a good dose of garnish and right amount of flame to criticise the BJP and UP CM's "divisive politics".

The entire video has been explained with the help of short and crispy texts and accompanied by music in the background.

While many have found the video funny and intelligent, supporters of the BJP have taken offence to it.

Till the time of filing this report, the viral video was viewed 50.2K times on Twitter.

In the recent times we have witnessed how Yogi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah were engaged in a war of words over cow and religion after the former visited the southern state as a part of the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

