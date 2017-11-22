Congress has agreed to give Patidar’s reservation, will fight BJP: Hardik Patel

PAAS leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday said the Congress has accepted their demands and agreed to give reservation to Patidar community. Patidar leader broke his silence over his ties with Congress party to media after canceling two media briefings earlier.

Hardik said, "Article 46 will be used by Congress to bring in a bill for non-reserved classes. Others will get exactly the same benefits like OBCs without increasing reservation limit."

"Draft has been prepared between us and Congress. The formula is not restricted to Patidar community alone," he said.

About the ceiling on the reservation quota, he said, "Existing 49 per cent SC/ST/OBC reservation will not be disturbed. Congress has to listen to our demands and come up with a formula."

Commenting on the upcoming elections, he said, "It is important to fight against BJP as Patidars have been victimized by them."

He further clarified that PAAS 'never asked for any ticket' and also, there was no conflict within PAAS.

However, he did not say about PAAS alliance with the Congress. He said, "We have never appealed to anyone to vote for Congress, but since they are talking about our rights, we leave it to people to decide."

He blamed ruling-BJP for involving in horse-trading ahead of elections.

He said, "Horse trading attempts being made with our conveners in North Gujarat, Rs 50 lakh being offered. BJP using its tactics as it fears defeat."

He categorically said that PAAS would not join any political party for the next two and a half years and keep fighting against atrocities of BJP.

