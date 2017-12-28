Congress' 133rd foundation day: 'Constitution is under attack', says Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that the BJP is using lies for political benefit, newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the saffron party of attacking the Constitution. Rahul, who hoisted the party flag on the occasion of 133rd Congress Foundation Day, said that it is the duty of the Congress to defend the Constitution.

Rahul said this in his address party workers at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 24, Akbar Road, in New Delhi.

Rahul at AICC headquarters "The Constitution, the foundation of our country is under threat, it is under attack directly, statements are being made by senior members of BJP and it is under attack surreptitiously from the back and its our duty, duty of Cong party & every single Indian to defend it," he said. Rahul with senior Congress leaders "What is happening today in or country is a web of deceit, The BJP operates on the basic idea that lies can be used for political benefit and it is the difference between us and them, we might not do well, we might even lose but we will not give up the truth," he added. Rahul distributing sweets to children The Gandhi scion was accompanied by senior party leaders including Ahmed Patel, Janardhan Dwivedi and Motilal Vora. The Congress President also distributed sweets among children on the occasion. Founded on December 28, 1885, the Congress held its first session on this day in Mumbai. It was attended by 72 delegates. Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla wants minority status for Hindus in Punjab and J&K |Oneindia News Rahul addressing party workers Rahul made these at a time when there is uproar in Parliament over Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde's controversial remarks on secularism and the Constitution. The opposition on Wednesday sought sacking of Hegde and the uproar following it led to the adjournment of the Lok Sabha proceedings for about 50 minutes soon after it assembled for the day.

(Images credit - ANI/Twitter)

OneIndia News