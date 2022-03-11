BJP will return to power in Karnataka in 2023 polls under Bommai's leadership: Yediyurappa

Congratulate Punjab people for ushering in new decision: Sidhu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chandigarh, Mar 11: Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Siddhu in his first interaction with the media following his party's debacle in the state said this is politics of change.

He said that the voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it he said. I congratulate the people of Punjab of ushering in this new system, he said.

He said that the upliftment of Punjab is his mission and he never strayed from it and never will. When a Yogi is on a crusade, they cut all ties and they don't even fear death. I am here in Punjab and will remain here, he said.

My connection with the people is not limited, it is spiritual and of the heart. I see God in the people of Punjab he said.

Know all about Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu lost the Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party by a margin of 6,000 votes.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 17:21 [IST]