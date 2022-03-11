YouTube
    Congratulate Punjab people for ushering in new decision: Sidhu

    Chandigarh, Mar 11: Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Siddhu in his first interaction with the media following his party's debacle in the state said this is politics of change.

    He said that the voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it he said. I congratulate the people of Punjab of ushering in this new system, he said.

    He said that the upliftment of Punjab is his mission and he never strayed from it and never will. When a Yogi is on a crusade, they cut all ties and they don't even fear death. I am here in Punjab and will remain here, he said.

    My connection with the people is not limited, it is spiritual and of the heart. I see God in the people of Punjab he said.

    Sidhu lost the Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party by a margin of 6,000 votes.

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 17:21 [IST]
