YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to contest 2021 Assam assembly polls in alliance with 5 parties

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Jan 19: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday said it will contest the forthcoming Assam assembly polls in alliance with five parties to oust the ruling BJP from power.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    APCC president Ripun Bora said following discussions with various parties, it has been decided that the Congress will join hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha.

    "Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

    The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation, he said.

    More ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 19:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X