    Cong takes a jibe at govt's 'One nation, One fertilizer' plan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 25: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as "one nation, one man, one fertilizer".

    In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh
    "Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana)," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. "One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!" he tweeted.

    X