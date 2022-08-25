Cong takes a jibe at govt's 'One nation, One fertilizer' plan

Did Sonia Gandhi ask Ashok Gehlot to take over party reins? He responds

New Delhi, Aug 25: The Congress on Thursday slammed the government's reported order directing all fertilizer companies to sell their products under a single brand, describing it as "one nation, one man, one fertilizer".

In a bid to bring about uniformity in fertiliser brands across the country, the government issued an order directing all companies to sell their products under a single brand name of 'Bharat', media reports said.

Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana).



One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer! pic.twitter.com/4AX2V5mRB7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 25, 2022

"Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana)," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. "One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer!" he tweeted.