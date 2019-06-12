Cong core committee meet today amid uncertainty over Rahul's leadership

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 12: Amid uncertainty over the leadership in the party, top Congress leaders are meeting here on Wednesday to discuss the strategy for upcoming Parliament session. Issues related to appointment of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and Rahul Gandhi's unwillingness to continue as Congress president to also be discussed.

The meeting of the Core Group Committee comes days ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress has to make key appointments to the parliamentary party.

Sonia Gandhi was elected as the chairperson of the Congress Party in Parliament on June 1. She has to nominate the Congress leaders in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha.

The stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as the Congress chief continued on Tuesday amid the deepening fissures in the party's state units over its debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

There has been no change in the situation since Gandhi offered to quit during the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25.

The CWC had unanimously rejected his offer to quit but Gandhi is apparently firm on his stand.

There have also been speculations on the need to put in place an interim arrangement for the decision making, specially in the run-up to assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra later this year, if Rahul Gandhi does not relent.

Meanwhile, rumblings within the state units of the party are growing louder over the massive defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in which it managed to win only 52 seats from across the country.