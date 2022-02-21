Mysuru gang-rape case: HD Kumaraswamy says 'follow what was done in Hyderabad'

Cong, BJP can now enjoy: Kumaraswamy on murder of Bajrang Dal worker

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Feb 21: Former chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy has said that he had predicted such an incident would take place. He was reacting to the murder of a Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga.

Last week I predicted that this would happen. A youth has been killed now. The Congress and BJP can enjoy as they have destabilised peace in the state, the former CM also said.

Security has been stepped up following the incident. Schools and colleges are closed today as a precautionary measure. Large gatherings too have been banned.

Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that the killers are yet to be identified. I do not of any organisation being behind this murder. The law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga, he also said.

Know all about H D Kumara Swamy

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 13:54 [IST]