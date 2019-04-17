  • search
    Confident of return, Modi draws up agenda for next three months

    New Delhi, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed several officials to come up with a concrete plan on how to shape the economy in the next three months.

    Modi has directed the Niti Aayog, the PMO and the principal scientific adviser to chalk out a plan for economic and bureaucratic reforms.

    The key focus would be on the infrastructure, the economy and education. Further steps on how to remove red tape in the bureaucracy are also part of the plan that would be chalked out.

    Following the directive, the above-mentioned officials have begun to draw out a plan. The plan once prepared would set the agenda for the next three months. An official quoted by HT says that the plan would focus on high growth sectors and job creation also.

    The PM also wants to focus on river linking and the issue of drinking water. Inter-linking of rivers is one of the key agenda of the Prime Minister, a senior official told OneIndia. In addition to this, there would also be a focus on road, ports and other infrastructure the official also added.

