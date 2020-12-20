YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Condemn violence against BJP workers: Amit Shah in Bengal

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday the reaction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the attack on party chief JP Nadda's convoy as "unexpected".

    Amit Shah

    Addressing a pres conference, Shah said "the way TMC workers attacked our national president during his Bengal tour, BJP condemns it and I condemn it too personally. BJP believes that in a democracy everyone should have the right to voice their views."

    "I want to tell all TMC leaders that they must not be under the wrong impression that the BJP will stop with such attacks. We will work to establish our base in West Bengal," he remarked.

    "Political violence is at its peak in Bengal. More than 300 BJP workers have been killed and there has been no progress in investigation of the deaths," Shah said.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X