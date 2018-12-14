Home News India Complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for violating Wildlife Protection Act

Complaint against Navjot Singh Sidhu for violating Wildlife Protection Act

Chandigarh, Dec 13: A wildlife activist has filed a complaint against Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who gifted a stuffed Black Partridge to CM Amarinder Singh, for violating Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Sandeep Jain, Volunteer, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, has filed a complaint with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi, demanding probe on how the Black Partridge was brought from Pakistan.

Sandeep Jain, said, "I got to know through newspapers that Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu brought a stuffed Black Partridge from Pakistan and gifted it to Punjab CM. This is a violation of Wildlife Protection Act 1972."

"I have registered a complaint with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, New Delhi demanding a probe on how the Black Partridge was brought from Pakistan and kept in Punjab for so long. It's illegal to keep an animal or a bird or their body parts without any permission, " Jain said.

According to The Tribune, on Sidhu gifting him a stuffed partridge and other gifts that the minister had brought from Pakistan, Capt Amarinder is learnt to have said he would seek permission from the Wildlife Department if a stuffed partridge could be kept. Amarinder said he wanted Rahul Gandhi to be the Prime Minister.