Communal clashes in Mirzapur, Kanpur ahead of VHP meet

    Kanpur, Nov 22: Ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's meeting in Ayodhya for construction of a Ram temple communal clashes broke out in two districts of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur and Kanpur.

    The festival of Milad-un-Nabi on Wednesday was marked by communal clashes in the two districts. The clash occurred between VHP activists and Milad-un-Nabi revellers. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Mirzapur for over 24 hours. No serious injuries were, however, reported.

    Communal clashes in Mirzapur, Kanpur ahead of VHP meet

    Also Read | Babri petitioner says, he doesn't have objection over bill in Parliament for Ram temple

    A day after the clash in Mirzapur , a religious procession by the minority community was disrupted in Kanpur, leading to communal tension in the area on Wednesday.
    According to The Hindu, about four people reportedly received minor injuries after two communities clashed with each other during a procession on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

    The situation was brought under control on police intervention. Several companies of PAC and a company of the RAF have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

    Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists participate in a procession rally to make a call for their November 25 Vishal Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, in Mirzapur, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

    Police personnel patrol a street after clashes between two groups during Vishwa Hindu Parishad procession rally to make a call for their November 25 Vishal Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, in Mirzapur, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

    Police personnel conduct a march in a street where a clash broke out between two groups on Tuesday night during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad's procession, in Mirzapur, Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018.

    The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said that it planned to enroll 25,000 fresh Bajrang Dal "sainiks" as volunteers and also impart training in tridents to some of them.
    Volunteers of Vishwa Hindu Parishad stage a motor bike railly to make a call for their November 25 Vishal Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, in Lucknow, Sunday, Nov 18, 2018. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh vishwa hindu parishad ayodhya

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 10:11 [IST]
