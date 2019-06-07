Committed to defend people under attack by Modi: Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

oi-Deepika S

Wayanad, June 07: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on his first trip after being elected as MP today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying the Congress is committed to defending people who are "under attack by PM Modi's policies and the PM himself".

"We're committed to defending space of opposition, defending weak people in this country, defending people who are under attack by Modi's policies and Modi himself," news agency ANI quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying in Nilambur in Mallapuram district.

Rahul arrives in Wayanad, greeted him with "We are with you" placards

"I am MP from Congress party but also I am a Member of Parliament (MP) from the UDF and more importantly I am an MP who represents Wayanad and people of Kerala in Lok Sabha. I am going to spend my time listening to the people of Wayanad. I will represent your need and difficulties in Parliament," he said.

"I look forward to representing you and working with you to build a better Wayanad," the Congress president said.

Gandhi won from Wayanad by a margin of over 4.31 lakh votes, a state record, even as he lost Congress stronghold Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to BJP's Smriti Irani. In Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) bagged 19 out of the 20 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the Congress could only manage to improve its lowest-ever tally of 44 seats in the 2014 elections by eight to get to 52 seats this year.