    Comedian Raju Srivastava's last rites to be performed in Delhi today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The last rites of comedian Raju Srivastav, who breathed his last on Wednesday after being in the ICU for 41 days, will be held on Thursday at Nigam Bodh Ghat here.

    People across the country condoled the death of popular comedian Raju Srivastava, remembering him as an adept performer who brightened lives with laughter and positivity.

    Comedian Raju Srivastavas last rites to be performed in Delhi today
    Raju Srivastav

    Srivastava, who made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died after more than 40 days in a Delhi hospital. He was 58. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.

    Raju Srivastava: The man who brought alive Gajodhar bhaiyaRaju Srivastava: The man who brought alive Gajodhar bhaiya

    The prime minister tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

    Srivastava had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He had been on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness.

    Srivastava shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

    Also an actor, his film credits include "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya", and "Main Prem Ki Deewani".

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 9:12 [IST]
    X