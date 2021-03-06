Make in India, make for the world, says PM Modi to industry

Its Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal; PM Modi likely to take a call

PM Modi to chair Valedictory Session of Combined Commanders' Conference at Kevadia in Gujarat

Combined Commanders' Conference: PM Modi lauds Indian soldiers' bravery

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication shown by the Indian Armed Forces over the past year, in the context of the COVID pandemic and the challenging situation on the northern border.

Speaking at Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia, PM Modi called for a holistic approach, focused on breaking down civil-military silos and on expediting the speed of decision making.

The prime minister also advised the Services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance