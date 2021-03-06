YouTube
    Combined Commanders' Conference: PM Modi lauds Indian soldiers' bravery

    Ahmedabad, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his strong appreciation for the resolute dedication shown by the Indian Armed Forces over the past year, in the context of the COVID pandemic and the challenging situation on the northern border.

    Speaking at Combined Commanders' Conference in Kevadia, PM Modi called for a holistic approach, focused on breaking down civil-military silos and on expediting the speed of decision making.

    The prime minister also advised the Services to rid themselves of legacy systems and practices that have outlived their utility and relevance

    Story first published: Saturday, March 6, 2021, 21:30 [IST]
